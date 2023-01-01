COPS MISUSING VEHICLES WILL BE PENALISED

The NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika has warned Police officers that if anyone bump or misuse Police vehicles will be penalized.

Met Supt Sika gave the warning yesterday when receiving seven new vehicles donated to Moresby South Police by the Moresby South District Development Authority under the leadership of member Justin Tkatchenko.

“Any officers that bump the vehicles will be disciplined, criminally charged and dismissed,” Sika said.

“This asset comes from the public purse, taxpayer’s money so it doesn’t come easily. It comes with conditions and expectations from the commissioner and me, divisional commanders and the citizens.”

“Discipline is a biggest problem in how we manage these resources.”

“I want to see discipline is maintained, I don’t want to see betelnut stains, no wantoks, no alcohol, no drug, no wife and children in these vehicles. These are unethical conduct and I have zero tolerance on that.”

“We can take pride on what is given to us but it comes with condition.”

These new vehicles will boost police operations by increasing police presence and visibility in crime hotspot areas as well as responding to crimes quickly in less than a minute.

Met Supt Sika acknowledges NCD Governor Powes Parkop and Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko for assisting police with these fleets which cost more than a million kina.