By Lindy Suharupa

A total of three out of six PNG artists received royalty payments for the first time from Mjams Pacific Music Platform.

These artists are Danielle Morgan from Kokopo, Raga Siai, Tonton Malele, Betty Toea, Kali D and Numa Numa.

The Music Application MJams Pacific is Bemobile’s Online Music streaming Platform which was launched in the country in September of 2022

These are three of the selected music artists who have received their royalty payments today…

The Mjams is an online music application that allows its audience to browse, stream and listen to music everywhere they are.

In seeing that music artists are not properly rewarded for their music, PNG’s 100% telecommunications company, Telikom Limited came in partnership with the mjams music platform, to promote and inspire PNG music and its musicians.

“Musicians in PNG need to recognize for the songs they create. This is the first of its kind with PNG’s 100% nationally owned Telecommunications Company partnering with mJams Music to provide this avenue for local artists”, said Brian Mape, Head of Telikom’s Strategy and Innovation

The mJams Music signed a partnership contract with Telikom Limited in September of 2022.

This was alluded to by Aaron Egan who is the Head of Marketing at mJams Music.

“I encourage musicians to sign up online on mJams platform”, said Mr Egan.

Tonton Malele, a famous local artist whose music is currently trending the airways of PNG thanked mJams and Telikom Limited for this great initiative and said, “this is a boost to me to work harder in creating positive music, representing PNG”.

The mjams music platform only promotes 100% indigenous music and is well established in other pacific island countries.

In PNG, a total of 510 music artists are registered with mJams music.

