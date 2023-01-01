RUMGINAE COLLEGE POWERED BY SOLAR

By Jim John

Students and academic staff members at the Rumginae Nursing College in North Fly District of Western Province will now be accessing solar energy.

This was made possible with the support of North Fly District Development Authority.

Local MP James Donald said providing such service will help the school including the Rumginae Rural Hospital for effective health services in rural villages.

Contractor Swan Investment Limited staged 120 solar panels on campus for 24 hours power supply recently.

Mr Donald clarified that this solar energy project costs K2.5 million sourced from the Non Community Mine Continuation Agreement or Non-CMCA basket.

Currently, all school facilities are connected with solar power including the Rumginae Rural Hospital.

Furthermore the member has assured all community members that villages close to Rumginae station along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway that include Rudmesuk, Briompenai and Menumsore will also be connected with solar energy when more funding is made available this year.

