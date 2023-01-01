MAPRIK ELECTION COURT CASE UPDATE

The trial of the election petitioner and former Maprik MP John Simon challenging the win of sitting MP Gabriel Kapris has concluded the second week on Wednesday, 8th February, 2023.

The petitioner is former Maprik MP John Simon and the respondents are sitting member Gabriel Kapris and the Electoral Commission

The full trial challenging the election petition of the Maprik Open Seat has commenced late January in Wewak.

On Tuesday, 7th February, 2023, the first respondent and sitting member Gabriel Kapris, through his lawyer indicated that he would call six witnesses out of the 29 he had filed.

This was in rebut of the 8 allegations that were allowed to proceed to trial.

It is understood, sitting Member Kapris and the Electoral Commission have closed their case on Wednesday afternoon after the competition of their evidences where Kapris called for 6 witnesses and the Electoral Commission 1.

Presiding Judge Justice Ellenas Batari has adjourned the matter back to the Waigani national Court for submissions to be made next Monday at 1:30PM.