A CALL FOR NATIONAL EFFORT TO COMBAT CORRUPTION

The appointment of Commissioners for Papua New Guinea’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) should encourage all sectors of society to rally their support in a national effort to combat corruption.

This was the statement issued by Transparency International Papua New Guinea (TIPNG) following the swearing in by the Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae of three Commissioners on the 4th of July this year.

The appointment of Andrews Forbes as the ICAC commissioner, and Daniel Baulch and Graham Gill as Deputy Commissioners is in line with the Organic Law on the ICAC (OLICAC), which provides the constitutional basis for the ICAC was enacted by Parliament in 2019.

TIPNG Board Chair, Peter Aitsi, said in a media statement that the commencement of the terms of the PNG ICAC Commissioners should be rightfully celebrated as an achievement of the country as it is a positive step forward in combating the scourge of corruption.

“Now the Commissioners have taken office, the Government must ensure adequate funding is provided to the ICAC in the preparation of the forthcoming national budget,” Aitsi said.

He emphasized that under its constitutional mandate ICAC must remain free from influence and interference from political or special interest groups.

“Additionally, its mandate must be strengthened through active partnership with existing law enforcement agencies and for the public to clearly understand their role in reporting corruption to ICAC,” Aitsi said.

Since its establishment in 1997, TIPNG has continued to advocate with successive governments for the need for an independent constitutional office to promote national integrity and address corruption.

This advocacy has included support for the Government to ratify the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in 2010, and to develop a National Anti-Corruption Strategy which provides an implementation framework for ICAC and other anti-corruption measures.