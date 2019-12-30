Family of Missing Girl Asking For Information

The family of a sixteen year old girl who has been missing in Port Moresby since Thursday last week is now calling on the public to come forward if they have any information of her whereabouts.

Veronica Gesia from Rigo, was last seen at Hanuabada around 1PM wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

According to a family member, Veronica resides at June Valley but left after she had got into a fight with her mother for accompanying her brother in-law to Hanuabada without permission to buy groceries.

The family has searched all homes of relatives and friends but to no avail.

Anyone with information can contact her father Gorden Gesia on mobile number 74840048 or 72099268.

The matter has been reported to police for further investigations.

By Pamela Barara, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby