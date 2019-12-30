32 C
Port Moresby
December 30, 2019

News

PTC residents gives assurance for safe New Year celebrations

by Michelle Steven94

The Post PNG and Telikom Community widely known as the PTC Village at North Waigani in Port Moresby is planning to celebrate the New Year peacefully.

During a meeting on Saturday, residents vowed to make the community safer in 2020 and beyond.

They told resident Inspector in charge of the Crime Prevention Unit in NDC, Patrina Dikin that the celebration for New Year’s will be peaceful in this neighborhood.

Inspector Dikin warned the community that police will be patrolling the residential areas on Tuesday 31st to ensure celebrations are done peacefully.

The community has a set of rules that were put in place when this residential area was first set up. These rules have guided the community until today and will be enforced strictly in the New Year.

Some of the rules include alcohol abuse, violence, loud noise and more.

President of the community and former Post PNG employee James Kungun said that unlike other communities in Port Moresby, PTC Village is a safe community with friendly people living in it.

Mr Kungun said that they will continue to uphold the standard in the years to come.

 

Michelle Steven
Hails from the mountainous region of Papua New Guinea, Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province. Graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts (Journalism) at Divine Word University. I am proud of my profession and value ethical virtues.

