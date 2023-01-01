MISCONCEPTION CLARIFIED TO PARENTS AND STUDENTS

By Jim John

The principal of Rumginae School of Nursing in North Fly, Western Province Amos Kupaloma explained to parents and students that first priority will be given to students from Western Province to study at the nursing school.



He has responded following the misconception of parents and local students stating more students from other provinces have been enrolled this year compared to local students.



He said this is not true and elaborated that the board members of the school go through normal screening processes and students who meet the requirements are selected for studies.



“Students must have a minimum GPA of 2.5 or above and must be a science student taking Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Applied Science, Maths A or B, and other science related subjects to undergo medical studies at Rumginae,” he said.



He said the expected number of students selected each academic year is 45 and among this number of selected students, less than 10 students are from other provinces such as Sandaun, Southern Highlands, Hela and Gulf to ensure cross cultural values are also learned at school for social networking in the field in the future.



Mr Kupaloma encouraged the current students attending various education institutions within the province to get good grades to study at the nursing school.

