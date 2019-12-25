Green Angels Ready

Christmas is a time for celebration and for family; however, it is also one of the busiest times for The Saint John Ambulance.

CEO Matthew Cannon expressed the challenges faced in attending to emergencies, and says the number of case load emergencies attended to, has tripled since 2017.

“Between 2017 and 2019, our case load emergencies have tripled. In 2017, we attended to more than 3,500 cases. But this year, we have already attended to more than 9000 cases”.

“The challenge this period is to keep up with demand, demand for our resources. The demand for our ambulances, usually exceed the number of available ambulances”, he said.

The number of Motor Vehicle accidents has increased in the past weeks, most of them alcohol related.

The CEO urged citizens to drink responsibly and to celebrate this holiday safely.

“The safest way this Christmas, is to drive around the city, with zero alcohol”, the CEO advised.

The Ambulances 24/7 operations have already begun, with 5 ambulances and a team of committed health workers, who are also ready to attend emergencies outside the province.

“We expect to see people have a really good time, really good people, having a really good time”, the CEO said.

As part of the CEO’s Christmas message, he thanked all health workers and emergency services working through this holiday, ensuring that this holiday season is safe.

Benjamin Manimbi, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby