KOKODA LLG HOUSING SCHEME LAUNCH

By Mimi Pio, Popondetta

The community of Sisireta village in Kokoda Local Level Government (LLG), Oro Province, gathered to witness the launching of the new housing scheme recently.

The housing scheme was funded by MP for Sohe Electorate, Henry Jones Amuli which aimed to provide affordable and durable homes for people in Sisireta Village

During the program, a new “Walkabout Saw” was introduced. A key tool that will enable locals to mill their own timber to build permanent houses. The saw is expected to reduce costs and make the housing project more sustainable.

“The Walkabaut-Saw will not only benefit the people of Sisireta but will also assist schools in the area by providing the timber they need for classrooms and other infrastructure.” Amuli said.

In addition, K10,000 worth of iron sheets and nails were also delivered during the launching.

These materials will be used to construct the first five houses under the housing scheme, setting an example for what the project hopes to achieve in the future.

Community leaders of Sisireta expressed their gratitude for the housing scheme, highlighting the benefits it will bring to their daily lives.