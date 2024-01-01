MINISTER ENDORSES AIC INVESTIGATION INTO MERCURY SPILLAGE INCIDENT

The Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt acknowledged Accident Investigation Commission’s (AIC) announcement to commence investigation into serious incident involving spillage of hazardous material, mercury in Air Niugini Boeing’s 737-800 aircraft at Jacksons International Airport in Port Moresby

Minister Schnaubelt emphasized the significance of AIC’s independent investigation in identifying safety and security deficiencies in PNG’s Aviation Industry.

“The AIC’s independent investigation is essential to uncovering the facts surrounding this incident and identifying the contributing factors with the aim of improving safety. I fully respect and endorse AIC’s work and urge all parties involved including National Airports Corporation AC, Air Niugini, Civil Aviation Safety Authority PNG and all other parties, to fully cooperate with the investigation. This incident underscores the need for rigorous safety and security measures in our aviation system.”

“The inability of existing airport systems to detect dangerous materials such as mercury on an aircraft, which are concealed and end up on an aircraft could have had catastrophic consequences. It is imperative that we understand how this breach occurred and take all necessary steps to prevent a recurrence.”

The AIC, led by Chief Commissioner Maryanne J. Wal, has commenced its investigation in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation Annex 13 provisions and AIC’s mandate under the Civil Aviation Act 2000 (As Amended). The AIC has already begun gathering information to assess the occurrence and has highlighted the serious risks posed by the spillage, including potential damage to the aircraft and the risk of mercury poisoning.

I am confident that the AIC’s investigation will provide critical insights and lead to necessary improvements in our safety and security protocols,” the Minister added.