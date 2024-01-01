PNG WAN SQUAD SECURES GOLD MEDAL

Wan Squad after semi finals Picture credit: Pacific Industries Ltd

PNG Wan Squad have secured a Gold Medal at the prestigious World Hip Hop Dance Championship competition this year.

Papua New Guinea’s premiere dance sensations, Wan Squad have kick started their quest for the

spotlight at the prestigious World Hip Hop Dance Championship competition this year, beginning

with an electrifying start, placing 1st in the preliminary round earlier this week.

The World Hip Hop Dance Championship is a pinnacle event in the world of Hip Hop dance.

Witnessing electrifying performances of top-tier dance crews around the world contesting for the

title. With Wan Squad’s promising start in the preliminary round securing the first spot, the guys

have done it again, with another first-place finish in the Semi Final round in Phoenix, Arizona,

USA.

Massive congratulations from Mountain Dew and the management and staff of Pacific Industries

Limited to Wan Squad for finishing their preliminary round and semifinal round as Number 1. This is

a resounding effort, up against 28 other teams in the semi-final, from countries all around the world

from the Philippines to Brazil, USA to Greece and Italy.

Wan Squad’s accomplishment not only show cased immense talent but has also brought

immense pride to Papua New Guinea as they stand alongside the world’s finest in the upcoming

Final round this Sunday from 10am (PNG time).

Mountain Dew’s unwavering support as a proud sponsor of Wan Squad, has been a driving force

behind Wan Squad’s seamless journey to the competition for the last 3 years.

Wan Squad acknowledges and appreciates Mountain Dew’s continuous and invaluable support in

realizing their dreams and achieving such monumental feat on the international stage.