MP PLEDGE TO RESTORE BASIC SERVICES

Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa (left) with Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem addressing Mapumanda Village of Lagaip District, Enga Province. Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

Member for Lagaip Open Aimos Akem pledged to restore basic Government’s Services, prioritizing law and order in the district to ensure a stable and peaceful society.

The MP made the pledge after a recent incident among two clans in Mapumanda Village that resulted in burning houses, classroom and staff houses in Mapumanda Primary School, loss of an innocent life and several men sustaining injuries.

The Temang clan of the Tiagun Tribe and Mandita clan of Malaitan Tribe in Mapumanda Village belonging to the Pilikambi Locale Level Government area fought each other that went beyond burning houses, classroom and staff housed in Mapumanda Primary School, a loss of innocent life and several men sustaining injuries.

Akem sought assistance from Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa, who swiftly got the situation under control.

Akem requested both factions to respect the rule of law and ordered for the surrender of the perpetrators who instigated the fight to police.

He encouraged the people to look after government properties instead of destroying and burning down services as it will make the innocent men, women, and children suffer from having access to basic government services.

Akem sincerely acknowledged the support of the security forces and the community leaders for preventing the incident from escalating