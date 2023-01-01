MINISTER DUMA SUPPORTS AIR NIUGINI SIGNING AGREEMENT WITH ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT 1000 ENGINE FOR ORDERED DREAMLINERS

The national airline Air Niugini has selected and signed an agreement with Rolls Royce in the United Kingdom recently for its Trent 1000 engine for the airline’s recently ordered Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Air Niugini’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gary Seddon stressed that by signing the Rolls Royce TotalCare agreement, the national airline reinforces its commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies that enhance operational capabilities and elevate the travel experience for its valued customers.

“By choosing the Trent 1000 engine for Air Niugini’s Boeing 787 order proves the airline’s commitment to operational efficiency, reliability and environment sustainability,” the CEO stated.

The airline’s decision and commitment is supported by the Minister for State Owned Enterprises, William Duma who affirmed that cooperation with global brands is a step in the right direction for the airline to ensuring safe and competent operation of its fleet.

“This strategic selection aligns perfectly with Air Niugini’s vision to provide world class air travel services while minimising environment impact. By selecting Rolls Royce Trent engine for Boeing aircraft order, Air Niugini is showing a commendable example in the aviation industry. This partnership between Air Niugini and Rolls Royce highlights government’s focus on fostering strategic alliance that drive economic growth, environment stewardship and customer satisfaction,” Minister Duma stated.

“It also proves Air Niugini’s position as a leading provider of air travel services in the Pacific region. As we continue to expand our fleet and improve our operational efficiencies, Air Niugini remains dedicated to providing the highest standards of safety, reliability and customer satisfaction,” Minister Duma said.

Renowned for its outstanding performance, efficiency and low emission, the Trent 1000 engine manufactured by Rolls Royce has advanced features that include enhanced fuel efficiency and improved maintenance program which enables the optimization of operations and cost reduction, ensuring long term sustainability, profitability and better value airfares.