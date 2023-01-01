MET SUP SIKA CANCELS MEETING

By Lindy Suharupa

The announced meeting with Public Motor Vehicle Owners by NCD

Metropolitan Superintendent Chief Inspector Silva Sika yesterday at

Unagi Oval in the Nation’s Capital was called off due to non-attendance

of PMV Owners.

Met Sup Sika including all Police Station Commanders in all nine

commands of the city were present for the meeting.

In attendance also was the CEO of Road Traffic Authority Nelson

Terema, Managing Director of Pacific Corporate Security Jacob Kaupa

and President of PMV Buses Association Jack Waso.

The scheduled meeting that was supposed to begin at mid-day

yesterday was called off by the city’s police boss…

At around 1PM, commanding officers and all police station commands in

all suburbs were all present at the Unagi Oval.

After several calls by police using loud hailers and speakers to alert

PMV operators of the meet, the request was somewhat ignored by the

majority.

Only a few PMV operators and their owners and taxi drivers turned

up,however due to lack of attendance by PMV owners, the scheduled

meet was called off.

At 3:00PM, Met Sup Sika called off the meeting and advised that a

similar call will be issued to all PMV Bus owners, operators and taxi

drivers for next week Sunday, same time at the same venue.

When speaking to the media, the Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika

said attitudes and behaviours by PMV operators and taxi drivers is a

grave concern for the general public and for police in the city and this

meet was to seriously and frankly address all these issues.

“As you saw (today) yesterday, the turn out hasn’t been good for us to

deliver what we intent to deliver to the taxi drivers, PMV Owners and

their drivers especially, these are the very people who actually violate

certain traffic laws in the city.

“There’s a lot of abuse and breach of traffic laws in Port Moresby and

everyone in the city knows exactly the current circumstances of PMVs

who have been running around, disobedient, no discipline and no

respect for the rule of law.

“The meeting that we want to hold is to tell them about mechanisms or

strategies we will use to control the behaviour and attitudes of the taxi

drivers and the PMV operators because they are main offenders,” said

Met Sup Sika.

A concerned Chief Inspector Silva Sika further appealed to all PMV bus

owners, operators and taxi drivers to make time available and attend

next week’s meet.