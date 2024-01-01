MEN’S ISUZU T20 SMASH CRICKET COMPETITION ENDS SUCCESSFULLY

The Isuzu T20 smash cricket competition for men which began on Friday 29th of March 2024 has ended successfully with finals played over the weekend.

Mariners defeated the Cassowaries by 35 runs to reclaim their championship title, while Black Bass has claimed third placing after defeating Mudmen by 2 wickets at the Amini Park in Port Moresby.

The Mariners Captain and Coach Assad Vala, who also took the player of the tournament award, has thanked his team members for their great work throughout the competition.

Despite having games being delayed over the past days due to bad weather condition, Cricket PNG Chief Executive Officer Richard Done is grateful for the hardworking people behind the success of the competition.

“A lot of challenges with rain over the last week but Vani and his crew did a great job to get the ground in condition for us to play,” CEO Done said.

CEO Done acknowledged Boroko Motors for being the naming rights sponsor.

“Boroko Motors has been fantastic.

“We made a deliberate decision to get the game out in front of the people and on EMTV is a massive thing. To get that support from EMTV and other sponsors has made a massive difference for us,” Done added.

The Boroko Motors Dealer Principal Tony Barlow said Boroko Motors is pleased to support the sporting code in the country.

“Isuzu and Boroko Motors were pleased to be associated with this event. Cricket obviously going to the next level in PNG and Boroko Motors always happy to involve in bringing the attention to the grassroots level as well as the high level of sports in the country,” Barlow said.

Meanwhile the women’s Isuzu T20 Smash Cricket competition will kick off this weekend at the Amini Park in Port Moresby.