MEDICAL STUDENTS ENCOURAGED TO LEARN MORE IN SCHOOL

By Jim John



Students attending the Rumginae Nursing College in North Fly, Western Province have been urged to learn more in studies.



The school held its 2024 academic year dedication service last Friday 2nd of January, welcoming 22 new intakes undertaking Diploma in General Nursing and 33 new intakes undertaking Community Health Worker studies.



Students have been urged to maintain their performances to be competent health professionals.



School Board Member Mr William Beng told the students health services are much needed in rural areas and pursuing their dreams in health studies will lead to them serving their own people.



“Make use of learning facilities that are provided at the school to gain more skills to serve the people that are in need of health care services.” he said.



He added that the process of educating and training health professionals is a shared responsibility, therefore all partners should equally play their part to support the Nursing College in Western Province.



A new lecturer in General Nursing program who will be teaching at the school starting this academic year, Andrew Wandenai commended the continuing students and staff members for their continued support in health care delivery in the province.



“Your great work is serving the lives of people and so we the academics will continue to impart our knowledge to you.” he said.



Despite the remote location of the school along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway, students have been performing well in their academic performances.



