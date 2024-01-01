SEPIK EDUCATION MISSION

By Grace Papiali

The Minister for Education Jimmy Uguro and the International Trade and Investment Minister and Yangoru Saussia MP, Richard Maru have joined hands on an education mission to Wewak this afternoon.

Minister Uguro was accompanied by Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra.

This follows an invitation from Minister Maru to visit Yangoru Saussia district and address the people of the district on the Education Policy, the current goverment is undertaking for 2024.

Minister Maru, in a gathering held at the Boram Airport this afternoon, requested Minister Uguro to inform parents and students tomorrow in Yangoru Saussia district of the correct policy that his department is currently undertaking.

Meanwhile, Maru stated that his district is extending the invitation to the Education Department provincial officers of East Sepik to attend the event set for tomorrow at his district.

