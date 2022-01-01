NASFUND & LOLOATA RESORT PARTNER

Papua New Guinea’s superannuation provider, National Superannuation Fund (Nasfund), and the country’s premier Island Resort, Loloata Island Resort, have partnered to provide more value for Nasfund contributors.

Nasfund members can now enjoy discounts on accommodation, dive, bookings and day trip entry fee.

To take advantage of the discounts, Nasfund members will have to show their Nasfund membership ID card and the discounts are available from Sunday to Thursdays, which are subject to terms and conditions.

This offer to Nasfund members will be in place for the next 12 months.

In welcoming Loloata Island Resort to the Fund’s Membership Discount Program partners, Nasfund CEO Ian Tarutia, thanked the resort and encouraged Nasfund members to take advantage of the offering.