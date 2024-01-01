MASIU ON BIRD’S FACEBOOK POST

Pictured: ICT Minister Timothy Masiu (File Image)

By Sharon Engnui

ICT Minister Timothy Masiu has clarified that the department he looks after has no control over individuals face book account.

He made this statement in response to the Alternate Prime Minister, Allan Bird’s Post on Facebook claiming that his Page got notification to shut down.

Minister Masiu clarified that this is Mr. Bird’s own doing that has triggered this action from Meta.

In a recent Post on the alternate Prime Minister’s Facebook Account, He had posted a screen shot of his sponsored page being notified of a possible shutdown with the Caption “they are working to shut down this page, I just got this notification, should we give in? The short answer is no”.

Commenting on this the ICT Minister Timothy Masiu in an interview with this newsroom clarified that the department he looks after does not control or monitor individuals Facebook account.

Minister Masiu further called on Mr. Bird to come clear and provide evidence not only to this issue but other serious allegations that he had made.