Port Moresby
January 29, 2022

News

Man arrested for robbing private clinic

by Theckla Gunga220

Police have arrested a Robert Petrus from Heganofi in Eastern Highlands as an accused in the Armed Robbery at a private clinic in Port Moresby.

After seeing still images of the robbers released on the Police- NCD/Central Divisional Command Facebook Page, the public called in and identified Petrus.

He was wearing a shirt and shoes identical to the one seen in the crime video. A home-made gun was also recovered in the apprehension

On Wednesday members of the 5-2-0 Bravo Unit attached to Gordons Police station set up surveillance and successfully apprehended him.

He has been charged and is now in police custody.

graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

