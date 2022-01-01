Man arrested for robbing private clinic

Police have arrested a Robert Petrus from Heganofi in Eastern Highlands as an accused in the Armed Robbery at a private clinic in Port Moresby.

After seeing still images of the robbers released on the Police- NCD/Central Divisional Command Facebook Page, the public called in and identified Petrus.

He was wearing a shirt and shoes identical to the one seen in the crime video. A home-made gun was also recovered in the apprehension

On Wednesday members of the 5-2-0 Bravo Unit attached to Gordons Police station set up surveillance and successfully apprehended him.

He has been charged and is now in police custody.