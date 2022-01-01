Upgraded Kapuna Health Facility Opened

Prime Minister, James Marape today open the renovated and upgraded Kapuna Rural Hospital in Kikori District of Gulf Province.

Through the PNG-Australia Partnership Incentive Fund, the Kapuna Hospital upgrade involved the provision of new and improved healthcare facilities for the people of Purari Delta.

This was delivered in partnership with Gulf Christian Services.

Present also was Gulf Governor, Chris Haiveta and Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp.

The improved facilities boast services including radiology equipment, a biochemical analysis unit, a physiotherapy unit, dental clinic, maternity ward, and counseling facilities.

A plaque was also unveiled by the Prime Minister and High Commissioner Philp.

The upgrade of the Kapuna Rural Hospital cost 10million kina with funding by the Australian Government.