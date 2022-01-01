Employers Recognized in Nasfund Employer Awards 2021

Ok Tedi Mining Limited, Hargy Oil Palms Limited, and National Agriculture Research Institute of Papua New Guinea have been recognized as overall Winners in the Nasfund Employer Awards 2021.

The awards, held in Port Moresby on Thursday January 27, 2022, brought together employers from across the country for a gala dinner event.

In addressing the occasion, Acting Governor of the Bank Of Papua New Guinea, Benny Popoitai acknowledged the important role of superannuation in the country’s Financial Industry.

Gold Award Winner – Ok Tedi Mining Limited Corporate Affairs General Manager, Harold Duigi (Right) receiving their award from BPNG Acting Governor Benny Popoitai.

“The Superannuation industry plays an integral part in the overall financial, and social sector.

In the absence of a formal social security system, our people often turn to their superannuation savings, to assist them financially, when they are unemployed, or have retired from formal employment.

And in recent years, the growing middle class has also recognized the need for superannuation savings, as an avenue to assist in owning a home, especially for first time home buyers. The industry plays a critical role, with over 800,000 members contributing just under 20% of GDP.

As the regulator of the country’s superannuation industry, we congratulate Nasfund for taking the lead in recognizing employers – the organizations that play the crucial role of contributing on behalf of employees, to ensure that employees save today, and are ready for retirement.”

Chief Executive Officer Ian Tarutia thanked all employers who had continued to comply with the Act as well as maintain timely contributions, despite the difficult economic environment, over the course of 2021.

“Much like 2020, 2021 was a very difficult year for businesses, with many having to adapt their operations to ensure that workers continued to remain employed. We acknowledged that a majority of our employers continued to not only maintain their superannuation contributions in a timely manner, but on-board new employees. This is commendable and must be recognized.

Bronze Award Winner – (Left to Right) BPNG Acting Governor Benny Popoitai presenting the Chairman’s Award (Category C) to NARI Acting Director General Warea Orapa.

As Papua New Guinea’s leading superannuation provider, we want to acknowledge the efforts put in by employers. It reflects a good governance culture, a respect for their workers and a respect for the law protecting workers in times of unemployment or to enjoy a dignified retirement

The three Chairman Award winners have consistently performed above expectation since the inception of the Fund’s Annual Awards in 2018. Their win in 2021 is a testament to their commitment to ensuring that the superannuation requirements for their staff are adhered to.

We also congratulate all winners across all categories, and we look forward to working closely with you all again this year.”

Winners in the Annual Employer Awards 2021 were categorized into three categories;

Category A – Employers contributing more than K100,000 per month

Category B – Employers contributing between K50,000 and K100,000 per month

Category C – Employers who contribute less than K50,000 per month

The winners in the respective awards were as follows:

Most Compliant Employer

Category A: Ramu Agri Industries

Category B: Hargy Oil Palms Limited

Category C: Seeto Kui (Holdings) Limited

Category A: Ok Ted Mining Limited

Category B: Starwest Construction Limited

Category C: National Agriculture Research Institute

Category A: BSP Financial Group

Category B: Paradise Foods Limited

Category C: National Agriculture Research Institute

Category A: Laga Industries

Category B: Rural Airstrip Agency of PNG Limited

Category C: National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahais of PNG Inc

Category A: Barrick (Niugini) Limited

Category B: Guard Dog Security Services

Category C: Associated Mills Limited

Hargy Oil Palms Limited (Smallholder Affairs)

Brian Bell Group

Category A: Ok Tedi Mining Limited

Category B: Hargy Oil Palms Limited

Category C: National Agriculture Research Institute

In honor of these awards, Nasfund has acknowledged the commitment and efforts of all contributing employers around PNG in 2021, and looks forward to working closely with all Nasfund contributors in 2022.