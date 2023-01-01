MAINTAINING BORDER SECURITY

By Jim John

Maintaining good border security in Western Province is important for all villages along the border to ensure legal economic activity take place.

The Fly River Provincial Government (FRPG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PNG Customs Service (PNGCS) in Daru, South Fly District last Friday to maintain security along the border.

Western Provincial Administrator Robert Kaiyun officiated the signing ceremony mentioned that FRPG will be responsible for the administration of the province as provided for under the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Government.

Both parties acknowledged the need to cooperate and share resources in terms of the institutional capacity building of Papua New Guinea Customs Service in Western Province, and sharing of information to ensure effective border control along the PNG-Indonesia and PNG-Australia borders to achieve the maximum benefits of legitimate trade facilitation and revenue collection.

Mr Kaiyun added that the MoU will pave the way forward for collaboration and partnership where both parties can promote trade and investment in the province while ensuring supply chain security resulting in increased revenue collections and stronger border security.

Chief Commissioner of PNG Customs David Towe said the responsibilities undertaken by PNGCS in accordance with operating priorities, available funding and whole of Government approach, PNGCS will endeavour to build its footprint in the province by revising its institutional facilities and staff strength at the port of Daru, Weam, Kiunga, Tabubil and any other proposed strategic ports and border posts including Sota, Bulla, Torasi, Obo, Bosset, Dome, Angamurut, Manda, Kungim, Ambanga and Kukuzaba that may be declared in the future.

He said maintaining border posts will help in coordinating the movement of people across the two International borders.

“PNGCS will conduct capacity building trainings to its local staff at those facilities, plan, coordinate and conduct joint border patrols along the border. Police, Defence, Australian Border Force and the Indonesian Directorate General of Customs and Excise will keep watch on borders.” he said.

It is understood that the people of Western particularly along the border areas continue to crossover to Indonesia for economic activities, however, this collaboration with PNGCS will monitor their movement and ensure they conduct legal business activities between Indonesia and PNG.



