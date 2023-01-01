NEC APPOINTED NEW PNG PORTS BOARD MEMBERS

By Gladys Kila

The National Executive Council or NEC has appointed the new PNG Ports Corporation Limited (PNG Ports) Board of Directors, with Harvey Nii as the Chairman.

Mr Nii, a lawyer by profession, has served the Board for 11 years as Deputy Chairman will now lead a team of Directors with vast experience.

The appointment has seen Joe Holloway and George Gware re-appointed; with newly elected members Belinda Manning and Glen Darnley-Stuart.

These newly appointed members will serve for three years, joining fellow Director, Maxwell Paiya, whose term is still active, after being appointed two years ago.

The NEC, on September 20 this year, appointed the Board after a thorough selection process, enabling stability for PNG Ports, a leading State Owned Enterprise or SOE in the country.

Mr Nii said, “The Board of Directors bring with them a combined wealth of experience from the private and public sector which will add value to the objectives and the mission of PNG Ports.”

They hope to progress development plans PNG Ports has in place for the good of the organization, Industry and the country.

Among the males is a female, Belinda Manning. Her appointment to the Board comes at a time as PNG Ports embarks on a port redevelopment drive to fix its aging port facilities, upgrade security and surveillance, tap into the ‘green port’ concept, and have in place digital transformational systems to simplify existing processes, as it moves into the smart and green port space.

Ms Manning brings to the Board of PNG Ports a wealth of experience as a Digital Transformation Advocate, with strategy and execution as her key strengths.

She is skilled in Project Management, Risk Management, Business Development, Policy Development, Human Resources, and an experienced digital transformational leader with a strong track record in driving digital transformation in the financial services space.