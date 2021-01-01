ENBP Celebrates Youth Day

On Thursday 12th of August, East New Britain Province launched and celebrated International Youth Day (IYD) at Kokopo Market.

Themed as “Channelizing Youth Power for Nation Building” the event saw various students from around the province marching for charity from the Vunamami United Church to the Kokopo Market. The objective was set to develop good citizenship in the Livelihood of young people.

Participating youths were from Raluana Primary, Navunaram Primary, Volavolo Primary, Vunadidir Primary, Kalamanagunan Primary and St Mary’s Vuvu and Warongoi Secondary Schools respectively.

The event was organised by the ENB Youth Wave, ENB Provincial Community Development Office, UPNG East New Britain Students Association, United East New Britain Corporation and surrounding business houses.

Upon marching to celebrate this day, another program was initiated. The Scout Trial Program which is scheduled to be officially launched in September.

The organizing committee are arranging for T’shirts to be sold and worn at the Charity Walk.

All funds raised from the next Charity Walk will be used to support the annual UPNG ENBSA Book drive at the end of the year.