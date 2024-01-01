LOCALS URGE TO STOP ATTACKS ON VESSELS

PNG Ports Corporation Limited (PNG Ports) has called on locals living within the port limits to refrain from attacking and robbing vessels at anchorage.

Chief Executive Officer of PNG Ports, Neil Papenfus, made the call in response to the rise in criminal activities on vessels anchored within the declared ports and harbors, particularly in Port Moresby.

Mr. Papenfus said the country’s economy depended on maritime trade and this was a serious threat to the maritime industry.

Supporting this, the PNG Water Police, Motu-Koita Assembly and the NCD Small Craft Registry Board have joined PNG Ports in an awareness campaign in villages within the port limits.

So far, the team has visited Tatana, Elevala, Baruni and the Vabukori communities to raise awareness on the impact of sea piracy and armed robbery on maritime trade and encouraged them to report such incidents. A good mix of representatives attended the awareness, including community leaders, magistrates and church leaders, who said they were aware of the criminal activities, and would work together to cut down on future incidents.

Team Leader- Inspection and Enforcement of PNG Ports, Danny Wame, said collaboration was key to ensuring the ports and harbors are safe for business, and to stop these criminal acts for the greater good of the country.

“PNG Ports can only do what is in its jurisdiction such as formulating and implementing policies to combat these maritime security issues. With the support from our key stakeholders, local communities and the general public, we can effectively address these issues”, he said.

“The vessels that come into our country bring essential goods such as food, medicines and building materials and other essential items and we must take care of them.” He said.