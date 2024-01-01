ICAC TO FOCUSES ON FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) priority activities will focus on fight against in the next four years.

This was captured in the 2024-2027 strategic plan which was launched in Port Moresby recently.

This launch marks a key step forward, positioning the ICAC to drive its mission in disrupting and deterring corruption in the public service and relevant sectors.

Deputy Commissioner Graham Gill said, “The ICAC’s purpose is driven from the constitution to contribute and collaborate with other agencies to reduce and combat corrupt conduct as mandated under section 220C (of the Constitution).”

He said these strategic priorities were set out to support the ICAC’s Vision and Mission.

“It is not about ICAC itself, we need PNG united in the fight against corruption,” Deputy Commissioner Gill said, adding that the strategic priorities are aligned with the Commission’s Vision and Mission.

“The first four priority activities are externally focused. Both five and six are focus on building organisational capacity and capability.”

The priority activities will be focused for the next four years is the fight against corruption.

The ICAC has already commenced the priority areas activity in the strategic. For example, the ICAC is helping to coordinate cross-government action on the Financial Action Taskforce (FATF) mutual evaluation, active investigations, visiting provinces across PNG to raise awareness of the ICAC and the launching of a new website which focused on lifting the capability of staff across the Commission.