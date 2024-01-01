LAGAIP GROUP TO SUPPLY FRUITS AND VEGETABLES TO AUSTRALIA

The Lyumbain Socio-economic Community Development Foundation Inc. in Lagaip District in Enga Province has determined to export fresh fruits and vegetables to supermarkets in Australia next year.

Chief Executive Officer Rodnie Watanikam announced this strategic partnership to local farmers encouraging them to work extra hard to maintain a consistent harvest of fruits and vegetables starting next year moving forward.

Mr. Watanikam highlighted that the Lyumbain Socio-economic Community Development Foundation Inc. will be supplying fresh fruits and vegetables to some major supermarkets in Cairns and Brisbane.

“Local farmers in Lagaip District are invited to register your interest with us,” Watanikam said.

He reminded all local farmers and the interested public could reach him on the contact number 71772818 or visit him at Waibare Bridge outside the rural township of Laiagam should they require more assistance accordingly.

The Lagaip District is commonly known for growing cabbage, carrots, bulb onions, potato and strawberry plus pea beans in the Pilikambi LLG, Lagaip LLG and the Surinki constituency.