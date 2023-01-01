LEVEL 3 HEALTH CENTRE OPENING CANCELLED

Hundreds of people gathered in numbers yesterday morning at Ambunti Station in East Sepik Province to witness the opening ceremony of their newly built state of the art Level 3 Health Center only to receive disappointing news.

Member for Ambunti Drekikir District Johnson Wapunai was as utterly disappointed as his people on the last minute changes as per the directives from the National Health Department yesterday.

District Administrator Ricky Wobar conveyed MP Wapunai’s message to the people of Ambunti Drekikir yesterday morning, infront of Ambunti Police Station, stating clearly that the decision in deferral of the opening ceremony has nothing to do with preparations but they are only following directives from the National Health Department to postpone the opening ceremony.

DA Wobar said Ambunti Drekikir District Development Authority (DDA) and East Sepik Provincial Health Authority has put so much effort,time and money into the actual preparation for the official opening ceremony and for the National Health Department to make such last minute changes is just a slap in the face of the DDA and PHA.

DA Wobar said he shared similar sentiments with MP Wapunai on this issue as this is the fourth time the official opening ceremony has been postponed.

He also said the main reason being the shortage of fuel supply nationwide has caused continual flight schedules to crash hence delegated guest of honors scheduled to officiate the program could not make it.

MP Wapunai conveyed his message to his people with apologies to his hard-working DDA members, LLG presidents, ground preparation committee, and all the community leaders and visiting general public who were eagerly looking forward to that big event.

MP Wapunai said he is really disappointed with this deferral but must comply with the changes as it was a national directive.

Wapunai said in light of the ground preparation, it has cost the PHA and DDA a good waste of fortune to arrange all vehicle fleets, outboard motor fleets, deployment of three disciplinary forces, singsing groups, food items, movement of people far and near for this special occasion.

MP Wapunai apologized to the district’s donor partners for the Project (Ambunti Health Center)- Asian Development Bank and World Bank representatives who traveled into Wewak to witness the program only to find out about the deferral at very short notice.

” As the Chairman of Ambunti Drekikir Development Authority, I am now calling on the National and Provincial Government to take on the responsibility of funding the next proposed opening ceremony for the hospital, said MP Wapunai”.