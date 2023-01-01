MORE RUBBISH TRUCKS NEEDED

With Mt Hagen City Authority picking up momentum in taking back the Western Highlands provincial capital, city laws are expected to be launched soon.

This was revealed recently by City Waste Manager Paul Koya.

The Waste Manager said the installation of rubbish drums is the beginning of more work to come including the launching of City Authority laws and penalties.

He also clarified that one of the reasons why rubbish drums were a bit higher is to discourage people from spitting betel nut directly into them.

Meanwhile, youths involved in beautification and cleanliness of the streets said they were impressed with the current City Authority’s approach, as they feel included, unlike the past.

It is understood that youth in parts of Mt Hagen City have been doing voluntary cleaning and beautification for many years.

One of the suggestions is for increased number of rubbish trucks and wheelbarrows in the nine zones of the city.

Also, for duty rosters to be done so that rubbish removal can be done every evening, leaving drums empty for the next day.

This is due to the high population and the rate in which rubbish is disposed daily in the city.