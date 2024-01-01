LAW AND ORDER NOT EASY TO DEAL WITH IN ESP

By Samantha Solomon

Police Commander for East Sepik Province Inspector Christopher Tamari said law and order is not an easy issue to deal with in the province.

Provincial Police Commander Christopher Tamari said they need manpower in the district as 165 is not enough to police the whole Province.

He said,” 165 manpower is enough to police East Sepik, I must acknowledge and thank all the axillary police and reservist inthe province because despite of not getting their allowance they put their life on the line to serve the people of ESP.”

He further said thyre still waiting for the new mobile barracks in Yangoru Saussia to open and it will be in October with a new divisional commander who has also come from a mobile background.

Inspector Tamari told the people not to practice rule of law in their respective homes.

He said this one police car is for the CID to make people pay for their wrong doing and must not practice customary practices when someone breaks the rule of law.

He asked Commissioner for Police when will new police officers come to the province to help fight for law and order.

Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru said the laws would be placed to punish law breakers in the district.

He said, “enough is enough you have to go as Yangoru Saussia does not need you as you are creating a lot of problems in the society and making us spend extra money that as supposed to be used to provide other services to Law and Order.”

He asked the people from his electorate to agree with his that there would not be any criminal activities starting this year and onwards.