TVET SCHOOLS PROGRAM LAUNCH

Dr. Kombra cutting the ribbon in the presence of all the leaders and citizens to mark the officially

launching of the TVET schools.

By Edward Luke

The Western Highlands Provincial Government has launched its Technical Educational Vocational Training Schools Development Programs 2024 to 2027.

The main Objective of the plan is to establish 25 New TEVTs in all Districts of Western Highlands within the Timeframe of three Years.

Provincial Member Wai Rapa said, this initiative aimed to provide quality skills training and education opportunities to those drop-outs youth to empower them for a brighter future. The Provincial Member presented a cheque total of K900,000 to nine existing TVET schools including Jiwaka Province.

The nine TVET schools including Rabiamul, Tega AOG Baisu, St. Paul’s, Tambul, Ogelbeng, Kimil in

Jiwaka. These existing TVET schools were neglected for almost 30 years.

“We the Western Highlanders want to become the modern province to improve these TVET schools. Many students have failed from schools and I saw that there is no other way to address this, it is a big TVET is the only way forward for them.” Mr. Rapa said.

MP Rapa further expressed that this institution would play a crucial role in equipping students with valuable skills and knowledge by setting them on a path towards success and self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, the Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra commend and congratulate the provincial government for their hard work in the province.

“Congratulations we honored to be here to witness this and as our minister is committed we will give our outmost best.”

Education Minister have pledged their government support to improve this plan going forward.