TEACHERS ARE NATION BUILDING FOUNDATION

By Malinta Yopolo

Teacher’s commitment and passion are the building foundations of the country’s future, says the secretary for Department of High education, research, sciences and technology, Dr Fr. Zan Zuba.

While opening the two-day teacher’s expo in Port Moresby yesterday

The secretary noted that the teaching profession is a vocation to serve.

However, evidence from the digital enrolment of student since 2017 has shown those who have a high GPA do not apply to teaching colleges while the ones with lower GPAs do.

He said in many communities’ teachers are underpaid, overworked and lack necessary tools to perform their duties.

Fr. Zan, said, “This is not just a problem for teachers this is a problem for our entire nation. This is a challenge we all have to address. We cannot leave the burden on the teaching service commission or department of education.”

The secretary also proposed a summery strategy that included a professional development and certification, increase remuneration and benefits, public recognition campaign, community involvement and support, attracting bright minds to the teaching profession and improve teachers working conditions

This strategy wouls elevate the teaching profession in the country.

“Papua New Guineas future lies not in the natural resources that we extract from the earth but in the minds we cultivate in the classrooms” Fr. Zan Zuba said,

He said investing in teachers must be a national priority.