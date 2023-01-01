LATE SIR RABBIE NAMALIU’S STATE FUNERAL UPDATE:

The National Government Chief Secretary, Ivan Pomaleu today announced that Tuesday 18th of April, 2023 is declared a public holiday for the People of Papua New Guinea in respect to the state funeral of the fourth Prime Minister of PNG, the Late Sir Rabbie Langanai Namaliu.

Pomaleu affirmed that this holiday was recently approved by the National Executive Council.

The declaration is gazetted “Appointment of an Additional Public Holiday” No.G273, dated Monday 17th April, 2023.

The National Gazette was released this afternoon from the Governor General’s office.

“We pay homage to our great leader, Sir Rabbie, for his contributions in nation building”, the Chief Secretary said.