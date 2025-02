By Samantha Solomon in Kavieng

As the body of the late Sir Julius left Kavieng town for the last time, people along the Buluminski Highway woke up as early as 5 am to bid farewell to their governor.

The road from Kavieng to Namatanai was decorated with flowers, provincial, and PNG flags.

The casket will stop over at six different locations for customary ceremonies before casket over night at his home in Manmantinut, Huris.