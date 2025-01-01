FALL OF A KWILA

By Samantha Solomon in New Ireland

The son of the nation’s founding father, the late Sir Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare, Arthur Somare has described Sir Julius Chan as a hero for laying the foundation of this nation.

He said the strong relationship his father and the late Chan had was tremendous and brought the country forward.

Arthur said the long relationship the challenges faced by the colonial hero at that time would have been tremendous for a mixed race Chinese Papuan New Guinean

He acknowledged that while Sir Julius laid the foundations, the development today is not solely his job, but it is everyone’s work to develop the country.

Arthur highlighted that Sir Julius along with a group of young men used his wisdom to bring everything together for independence.

He acknowledged that the work to bring development today is harder, but the groundwork for independence was firmly laid.

He stated that he is pleased with what his father with Sir Julius, Peter Lus, and John Momis did in drating drafted the constitution.

Arthur fondly remembered Sir Julius as a giant and described his father and Sir Julius as a Kwilas.

He said he would follow their footsteps but their shoes are too big for him to fit in.

He further highlighted that the last time they together was when Sir Julius invited Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare to open the House of Assembly in Kavieng.

He extended his condolences to the children and grandchildren of the late Sir Julius