By Samantha Solomon in Kavieng

This will be the fourth stop for the late the Sir Julius’s casket at Lakman Council Chambers New Ireland Province.

People, including school children are preparing to welcome the casket.

This is where the handover of the chieftaincy that was given to Sir Julius back in 1968 will be passed on to Sir Julius’s son, Bryon Chan by the Maimai or chief of that community

This place also has the oldest chamber in the province, which was built in 1964.