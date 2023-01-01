PRIME MINISTER MARAPE DISMISSES RUMORS OF ARREST

Prime Minister James Marape yesterday evening denied the rumors circulating on Social Media regarding impending police action against him.

He said those creating rumors including their associates are under investigation by law enforcement agencies.

“There is an abundance of unfounded rumors circulating on social media, speculating about my impending arrest and other allegations. I want to reassure everyone, including the business community, that I have nothing to conceal because I have committed no wrongdoing,” he affirmed.

Prime Minister emphasized his status as a witness in numerous high-profile cases, including the UBS Commission of Inquiry, during which he provided testimony.

“Many individuals are spreading rumors about my potential arrest in connection with the UBS case, which holds no factual basis. There are no pending police charges against me, and I remain fully transparent.”

He disclosed that the police are actively investigating the UBS financial trail.

“It is those individuals implicated in the UBS case and other significant corruption cases who are orchestrating these smokescreens to divert attention away from their own actions. My establishment of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) reflects my unwavering commitment to combating corruption. Consequently, those who have profited from corrupt practices, including prominent figures from the past, are now experiencing unease.”

As Prime Minister Marape departed for Washington DC this morning to participate in the 2nd US-Pacific Island Forum alongside U.S. President H.E. Joe Biden, he expressed his dedication to upholding transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in Papua New Guinea.