LANDSLIDE AT MINAMB VALLEY IN WAPENAMANDA DISTRICT WILL BE CLEARED AND OPENED

By Mortimer Yangharry

Managing Director and owner of Kaystar Construction Sir Paul Kurai confirmed that the Minamb Section of the Highlands Highway that was completely blocked due to the earthquake during the weekend will be cleared and opened for the public to use by today.

A massive landslide had occurred on Sunday morning as a result of the massive earthquake that shook the nearby East Sepik Province which was also felt throughout Enga Province.

” I have instructed my men to start work early in the morning and finish late ever the road was blocked,” Sir Paul said.

He assured the government, Barrick Niugini Limited and the travelling public that the road will be open today.

He has personally visited the landslide area and assessed the damage with his technical team of road engineers briefing him on the latest developments.

The Minamb Section of the Highlands Highway was completely blocked as of Sunday. This part of the road is near the Enga and Western Highlands border.

