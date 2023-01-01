LAKAIN AFFIRMED CCDA STAFF UNITED

Acting Managing Director of the Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) William Lakain said that despite recent allegations surrounding mismanagement issues at CCDA in the media, CCDA’s staff remain united and have made significant progress.

“I am delighted to see that the organization’s staff members are so dedicated to their work and for their cooperation” Lakain said.

An achievement he mentioned for the young organization is the Climate Change Management Act (CCMA) 2021 amendment which he affirmed is now set before the National Executive Council for Endorsement and for further tabling in Parliament in the next Parliament sitting.

“The amended CCMA provides for the regulation of carbon market in the country” he said.

He added that this will make way for revenue generation for the country through the sale of quantified carbon credits from climate change mitigation activities.

“The revised CCMA also provides for the establishment of a National Climate Change Board which will provide overall direction in ensuring transparency and accountability of CCDA’s function” he said.

This he said was are significant progress among other key progresses at CCDA under his one-year tenure as the Acting Managing Director.

”CCDA has a huge potential to deliver where steps as such are critical

to empower the organization to implement the government’s climate change mitigation and adaptation priorities highly needed in the country by our people”, Lakain stressed.

The Acting Managing Director made these remarks during CCDA’s Management and Staff feast ceremony on Friday in Port Moresby.