KOKOPO DISTRICT PRESENTS DSIP AND DSG AQUITTAL FOR 2023

By Wasita Royal

The Kokopo District Development Authority (DDA) presented its District Support Improvement Program (DSIP) and District Services Grant (DSG) acquittal for the 2023 financial year recently.

Kokopo Urban LLG Manager Mr. Thomas Monep, highlighted the various projects and initiatives undertaken by the DDA using the DSIP and DSG funds. Monep expressed his gratitude to the Marape/ Roso Government for the continued support, emphasizing the positive impact of these funds on the development of Kokopo District.

“On Behalf of the people of Kokopo District, I would like to thank the Marape/Roso Government for their unwavering support through the DSIP and DSG programs,” Monep stated.

“These funds have been instrumental in driving development across various sectors in our district, improving the lives of our people.”

The DSIP and DSG programs are key initiatives of the National Government aimed at empowering local communities and facilitating development at the district level. The funds are allocated to districts based on population and other criteria, allowing local authorities to address priority needs and implement projects aligned with their development plans.

Monep outlined various projects completed using the DSIP and DSG funds in Kokopo District, including infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment initiatives. He emphasized the transparency and accountability measures implemented by the DDA in managing these funds, ensuring their effective utilization for the benefit of the district’s residents.

The presentation was well-received by stakeholders, including local leaders, community representatives, and government officials. They commended the DDA for its commitment to development and its transparent approach to managing public funds.