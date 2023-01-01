PROJECT WOK GRADUATION

46 Participants during the weekend gained knowledge on effective job seeking and more in this regard in a two-day training program hosted by Project Yumi Inc’s Project Wok Program at the IEA College of TAFE IN Port Moresby.

The project came about in recognition of the existing major challenge in Youth unemployment in the country.

“Project Wok is Project Yumi Inc’s contribution to overcoming the youth unemployment challenge in PNG” expressed Project Wok’s Coordinator, Dawn Robinson.

“Project Wok is designed to equip Grade 12 students with job search strategies and employability skills to help them to transition from school to work,” she added.

In the interest of empowering youths in PNG, through building sustainable skills that will help them create foundations for successful futures, the 2-day training targeted grade 12 students, but the program also had participants that had left school a while back given its training content.

Coordinator Robinson highlighted that the training touched base on how to apply for jobs, to what to do in an interview, and even covered what to do when starting a new job and how to start budgeting financially.

Most of the participants expressed that what they had learnt in the past two days was an eye opener for most them.

Students who attended came from various secondary schools in Port Moresby like Port Moresby National School of Excellence, Gordons Secondary, Badihagwa Secondary, Butuka Academy and Kopkop College.

Project Wok Coordinator expressed that in the not so distant future, the program also aims to offer work experience and internship opportunities for program graduates, and upon high demand will soon be hosting such programs specifically for those that had left school in grade 12 but had not continued on to tertiary institutions or are currently unemployed.

The Project Wok 2023 Program is supported by IEA College of TAFE, the Young Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and corporate sponsor Credit Corporation. The program is the third out of six planned so far and held its graduation yesterday afternoon where the participants received certificates