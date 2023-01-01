PM PAYS RESPECT TO LATE SIR KOSTAS

By Rocky Issou

The late Sir Kostas Constantinou was a great man who loved and lived his life to the fullest and was a humble family man, a giant of a man who was larger than life itself.

This was the way Prime Minister James Marape described the late Sir Kostas at his funeral service at the Twelve Apostles Catholic Church at Darra-Jindalee in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on Friday.

“He was a man larger than life and he was a giant. On behalf of my family and country, Ministers, Members, Governors, business leaders and others who are here today to pay respect to a great man who lies before us, from the length and breadth of our country, Papua New Guinea, we pay our respect and homage to this great man,’’ said PM Marape at his funeral.

Prime Minister Marape added that the country and his business associates including the immediate family members have lost a great man and encouraged the children to carry on his legacy.

“I encourage his children, family and his business to continue as the third generation to carry on the wonderful work and deeds he has done for our country, you his employees as he has left a footprint in our country, PNG” Marape stated.

The funeral mass was celebrated by Cardinal Sir John Ribat of the Port Moresby Archdiocese. Cardinal Ribat described the late Sir Kostas as a generous man, an inspirer, philanthropist, a humble and family man.

Late Sir Kostas was born and lived his entire life in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea when he passed away peacefully on Saturday 17 June 2023 at the age of 65 years.

The late Sir Kostas Constantinou contributed substantially to the economic growth and the development of PNG and to the development and welfare of the employees of his companies for more than five decades.

The Constantinou Group of Companies at the time of his passing included Hebou Construction, Airways Hotel and Apartments, Lamana Hotel, Monier, Lamana Development, Rouna Quarries, and Joint Ventures in PNG and the Pacific by way of Coastwatcher’s Apartments, Loloata Resort, Rangeview Estate and Rangeview Plaza, Gazelle International Hotel, Heritage Park Hotel in Honiara Solomon Islands and Taumesina Resort in Apia, Samoa.