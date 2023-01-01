LAE DRESS CODE FOR PMV DRIVERS AND CREWS

By Bradly Mariori

The Lae Metropolitan Command’s Traffic Unit have sent PMV drivers and crews home today as part of addressing improper dressing in the city.

A senior traffic officer who wishes to remain anonymous says, they are sending back PMV drivers and crews back home to wash, wear good clothes, be neat and come to work.

The officer stated that the drivers and crews are charged with improper dressing otherwise.

“This is not the first time but we have been doing this where we hold drivers and crews and charge them for improper dressing,” he said.

The officer says they usually use Traffic Insurance Notice (TIN) but the Lae Traffic TIN was closed and they are waiting for Road Traffic Authority’s (RTA) TIN and they are only cautioning and discharging those who do not abide.

“Those who do not abide, we arrest and detain them.”

A PMV Driver, Patrick Savo says what the traffic unit have done is something he is proud of.

He says they make money every day but they (crews and drivers) never gave much thought of their hygiene and he is happy that the police are addressing this.

Savi says this should continue on as Lae is a Metropolitan City and the drivers and crews’ appearance to the public is important.