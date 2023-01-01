UNITED NATIONS WOMEN PARTNER WITH DISTRICT TO FINANCIALLY EMPOWER WOMEN AND GIRLS

By Mortimer Yangharry

The United Nations Women (UNW) are conducting financial literacy training and workshops to villages in the Wabag District of Enga Province, particularly to women and girls in order to enable them to be financially literate thus economically improving their livelihoods.



This strategic arrangement was done with the Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) under the leadership of second term Wabag Open MP and Minister for Health Hon.Dr Lino Tom.



Under this arrangement, the UNW will facilitate and conduct financial literacy workshops and training to selected women groups, associations and church groups throughout the district.



UNW Project Interlocutor Ms.Elizabeth Dominic confirmed with EMTV News that she has already conducted a one week training to 20 participants in Tambitanis village in the Surinki LLG area bordering the newly created Lagaip Open Electorate.

She added that similar workshops and training have been conducted for women in Lenki village and will continue accordingly with a week long financial literacy workshop conducted last week at the Wabag Primary School.



Ms. Dominic acknowledged the Wabag District Development Authority in partnering with the United Nations to provide financial literacy trainings to enable mothers and girls to be economically resilient in life.



This partnership will particularly assist women in the management and running of the recently completed K13 million AUSAID funded modern, state of the art Wabag Market as local MP and Health Minister Hon.Dr Lino Tom has tasked the Wabag District Women SME group to take care of the general management and administration of the Wabag Market.



Ms. Dominic stressed the importance of men and women gaining life changing financial skills and knowledge to empower themselves in the area of agriculture and SME accordingly.



“Enga Province has high potential in agriculture. I am equipping local farmers with skills to save money made from the sale of their garden produce and to assist them broaden their income base with necessary assistance that they may need,” Dominic said.



She sincerely acknowledged the Wabag District Development Authority to secure a secure and convenient market for the people that will see WDDA buying directly from the farmers to supply the Pogera gold mine once the mine reopens.



Meanwhile, the K7 million cooling and storage facility development undertaken by the WDDA is under construction and is expected to be completed towards the end of this year.

This facility will be used by farmers to enable their local produce do not deteriorate its freshness and value.