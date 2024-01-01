SALAMAUA RECEIVES NEW DORMITORIES

By Bradley Mariori

Salamaua Provincial High School, has opened two new boys dormitories recently, built with funding from the Morobe Provincial Administration.

The two new dormitories were built after media reports came out highlighting the bad state of the facilities in the school which prompted the Ombudsman Commission to intervene and have the Provincial administration built.

The opening of the dormitories also coincided with the launching of the school’s generator and boat and the ground breaking of the inception of Salamaua Secondary School which will start taking in the first grade 11s next year.

Chief Ombudsman Commissioner, Richard Pagen acknowledged the Lae-based journalists who went out to report the bad state of the school prompting them to step in and have the Provincial government to build new infrastructures for the school.

Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge said they have budgeted K10m for school infrastructures for schools in Morobe and K1m will be given to Salamaua High School for the renovation of their run down dormitories and building a new female dormitory.

He said the Provincial government will also assist in bringing in a year’s supply to the school which is still an issue faced by the staff and students.

Wenge said his government is committed to bringing the best education to students wherever in the province.