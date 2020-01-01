Telikom Reduces Fixed Line Call Rates by Half

Share the News











Telikom PNG deploys Fixed Line telephone services throughout PNG via its extensive network infrastructure built around the country. This service provides both post-paid and prepaid telephone services.

To allow for greater use of fixed voice services, Telikom PNG has reduced its domestic call rates on fixed line by 50 percent.

Fixed Line customers nationwide will now save more on voice calls.

Fixed Line Local calls within the same area code used to be 1t per minute, now for just 30t per call, you can talk for free.

Calls to another area code such as to other parts of the country are no longer 50t per minute, but 25toea during peak and off-peak hours.

Calls to Bmobile numbers are now 40t per minute during peak hours and 20t per minute during off-peak hours.

The flag fall charge is also reduced to 30t per call to all fixed line and Bmobile numbers nationwide.

“All our valued customers who have been with us since we started the fixed line business, will now enjoy this massive reduction,” says Telikom’s Acting CEO Amos Tepi.

Fixed line calls to Digicel and the flag fall rates remains the same.

These new rates are effective as of December 1st 2020 and apply to Prepaid and Post-paid fixed line voice services.