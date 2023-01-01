KURAI FOUNDATION DONATES FUNDS FOR CHURCH BUILDING IN ENGA PROVINCE

By Mortimer Yangharry

Prominent Engan businessman Cr. Paul Kurai continues to help the people of Enga Province through his Kurai Foundation Inc.

The establishment of the Kurai Foundation Inc.has tremendously assisted in the socio-economic development of communities throughout the province.

Cr.Paul Kurai visited the Catholic congregation of Kuimas village outside of Wabag Town to present a K10,000 grant assistance towards the proposed construction of a new, church building.

On behalf of the Kuimas congregation, Benson Sakan sincerely acknowledged the continuous humanitarian assistance from Paul Kurai through the Kurai Foundation Inc.

“It is a great day and thanks to the creator in heaven for the gift of Cr. Paul Kurai to the Catholic Diocese and Enga Province as a whole,” Sakan said.

Sakan said the money will be used to assist in the construction of the Kuimas Church Building.

Kuimas village is part of the big Kii clan of the Yanaitin Tribe of the Wabag Rural LLG which has an approximate population of more than 7,000 people and the most densely populated community in the Wabag Open Electorate, Enga Province.