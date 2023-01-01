LOCAL MP ASSISTS IN FUNERAL EXPENSE AND CALLS FOR PEACE AFTER MASSACRE

By Mortimer Yangharry

Wapenamanda Open MP and Vice Minister for Works and Highways Hon.Miki Kaeok has taken the responsibility to bear costs of the funeral of four leaders massacred in retaliation two weeks ago in the Wapenamanda district of Enga Province.

The Wapenamanda District Development Authority paid for the caskets of the four leaders of the Itokon clan of the Kewaip Tribe, slashed by the Sikin tribesmen of Pina village two weeks ago.

The Sikin retaliated when it was alleged that the Itokon killed a Sikin youth who went to visit his wife.

Vice Minister Kaeok appealed to the Itokons not to take the law into their own hands and refrain from a possible tribal fight that is imminent, but has been called off due to the quick intervention by Vice Minister Kaeok, security forces and local leaders.

MP Kaeok acknowledged the work of the police and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force in maintaining peace and called for the arrests of the Sikin tribesmen involved in the massacre and the Itokon clansmen involved in the murder of the Sikin youth.

The Chairman of the WDDA vowed to continue working with local leaders to ensure peace prevails in the affected communities as the local MP is a renowned peace broker personally taking the responsibility to visit affected clans and tribes when difficult and complex situations arise.

The affected Sikin and Itokon clans are both from the Middle Lai constituency of the Wapenamanda district.

Wapenamanda district is made up of the Lower Lai Valley, Wapenamanda Central, Tsak Valley, Minamb Valley, Aiyel Valley and the Middle Lai areas.